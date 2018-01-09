Maryam assigned task to mobilize angry activists in Sindh

LAHORE : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has assigned Maryam Nawaz a special task to bring round angry activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Sindh.

In the first phase of her campaign, Maryam Nawaz telephoned Ghous Ali Shah, a former leader of PML-N and an angry worker. Sources in Al-Ghous House said that Ghous Ali Shah invited Maryam Nawaz to visit Khairpur. Maryam Nawaz will visit the native town of Ghous Ali Shah to bring him round. Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Sindh within few days, said the sources. She will initiate her visit from Khairpur, where Maryam will hold meeting with Ghous Ali Shah.

Former Sindh Chief Minister Ghous Ali Shah is a senior leader of PML-N but after having differences with the party, he is playing active role in GDA now a days.

Orignally published by INP