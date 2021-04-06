Maryam asks LHC to dismiss NAB’s plea

Cancellation of bail

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to dismiss NAB’s petition ‘with special costs’ owing to being frivolous and vexatious.

The PML-N leader wrote this in a response to NAB’s petition. The country’s anti-graft body last month moved LHC seeking cancellation of bail granted to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

In the petition filed by NAB chairman, through the Prosecutor General of Punjab, it was argued that Maryam Nawaz is misusing her bail as she refuses to appear before the bureau despite repeated summons.

In a written statement, Maryam said that “NAB remained silent for 14 months in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

NAB’s cases and arrests are an attempt to suppress the voice. The Supreme Court should dismiss NAB’s request [to cancel bail] and impose a fine.”

“She remained in NAB’s custody on physical remand for a period of 48 days, she was thoroughly interrogated as to her entire career including all her assets, both moveable and immovable, she furnished whatever information was available and concealed nothing, finally the request by NAB for further extension in her physical remand was turned down by the accountability court”.