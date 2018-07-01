Maryam allotted ‘pencil’ symbol for Lahore’s NA-125

LAHORE : PML-N leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was allotted the election symbol of pencil for NA-125 and the party’s lion symbol for NA-127 and PP-173.

The returning officer of NA- 125 issued her ‘pencil’ symbol after she failed to withdraw her nomination papers for this constituency as she is contesting the election from NA-127 and PP-173 (Lahore).

Maryam was allotted the party symbol of ‘lion’ for NA-127 and PP-173 after she submitted the PML-N ticket.

She couldn’t withdraw her candidature on time because it required signs on the papers and verification from the embassy.

She would submit a request to the Commission, retiring from the election in NA-125 so that her name and election symbol are not printed on ballot papers.

In a tweet, she said: “There’s a confusion here. I think my papers not withdrawn on time. I am not contesting from 125. Submitting a formal request for withdrawal.”

Earlier, the PML-N parliamentary board awarded Maryam the party ticket to contest election from NA-127 and PP-173.

She had earlier filed nomination papers for two NA seats – NA-125 and NA-127 and one provincial assembly seat PP-173.