Maryam admits difference of opinion with Hamza

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has admitted difference of opinion with Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, saying we may have difference in opinion but we are untied and he “is my younger brother”.

Addressing a party meeting, the PML-N vice president said that she and Hamza Shahbaz are united and stands behind Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

“There may be differences in the opinion of Hamza Shahbaz and me but we are one and the same. I pray for Hamza from the bottom of my heart.

We both are united and Nawaz Sharif is only head of our home and the entire party. I sincerely appreciate the services of Shehbaz Sharif,” she added.

She also mentioned that the worst tactics were used in the recently held Cantonment Board elections even from the dictatorship tenure.

“Thank God we got a huge victory; we were defeated in the Kashmir election on TV and the ruling party got 600,000 votes and we got 500,000 votes,” she said.

“We lost only one seat in Sahiwal in the 2018 General Elections, I can still see the spirit of victory and commitment on your face today, this radiance is only on the faces of those who remain attached to their leadership and do not deviate from their mission,” the PML-N leader said.

Maryam Nawaz further said that the PML-N is only present, past and future of Pakistan. “PTI fulfilled only one promise despite its being on the same page that ‘I will make the nation cry’.

The PTI has formed such a government which is not with the nation and with them. It is our national responsibility not to let this country fall into the wrong hands. The principle of nature is that time does not remain the same and time is changing now.”