Maryam accuses SC judges of issuing verdicts at family’s whims

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on former and sitting judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan for allegedly announcing verdicts against her party, particularly the one that disqualified her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, at the whims of their family members.

Addressing a public rally in Kasur district, Maryam said that the children of former chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa were present in the gallery of the apex court when the Panama Papers judgement was being announced in 2017. She further said that they celebrated the verdict that barred Sharif from holding public office for life.

Maryam also took a jibe at former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan without naming him. She said that the person who used to claim that the law is equal for all is now the biggest fugitive of the law.

She also mocked Imran for evading his arrest and avoiding court hearings. She claimed that the plaster on his leg was not coming off despite the passage of five months.

“Sometimes he [Imran] says he is sick, sometimes he says he is elderly… petrol bombs were thrown at the policemen at Zaman Park, but when asked he makes an innocent face and says that my wife was alone… if your wife was alone at home then who was throwing petrol bombs at police?.”

Maryam alleged that Imran had hidden terrorists inside his Zaman Park residence as it had become a hideout for them.

She said that Imran Khan brought Gilgit-Baltistan Police to Zaman Park to “attack” Punjab Police. The PML-N leader said that the deposed prime minister didn’t go down alone but brought down his “facilitators” too.

“His own children are safe in London but he has left nation’s children to fend for themselves on the streets.

Maryam further said that Imran tells a new story each day about his assassination attempt. “Such a person should be kept in zoo and tickets should be issued to see him,” she further said.

Maryam advised Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to not “follow” PTI Chairman Imran Khan, claiming that the latter had later turned his back on those “facilitating” him.