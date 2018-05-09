Marxism still alive

From May 5, 1818 to May 5, 2018 – yes, Karl Marx is now 200 years old! Can I use the verb “is” instead of “would have been”? Perhaps, I can because Marxism is very much alive and kicking in welfare states!

A modern welfare state with mixed economy is now trying to amalgamate capitalist laissez – faire liberty into socialist endeavour to ensure equality. Such amalgamation is necessary to create a level playing field with the help of subsidy and positive discrimination in favour of the needy in order to climb up the ladder of human development index. Archaic capitalism has indeed been discarded by the welfare states. These countries have graduated from police states to welfare states by giving top priority to human development, welfare of the people and happiness.

So, a welfare state ~ even the United States of America, cannot deny the contribution of Marxism in its policy of social security like subsidised/free health care, education and handsome allowance for the unemployed. A welfare state which ensures freedom of an individual and at the same time guarantees his or her social security is a synthesis ~ of the thesis of capitalism and antithesis of socialism. As a matter of fact, a truly welfare state is more inclined to a socialist state than a caged police state. It will indeed be a heaven on earth if we can translate the words of Karl Marx ~ “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” ~ into action.

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

