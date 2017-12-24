Marwan cinches Pakistan Open Squash C’ship trophy

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Marwan El Shorbagy, Saturday, won the final match of the Serena Hotels Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship in a thrilling contest with Mohamed Abouelghar.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

The Chief Guest awarded trophies to the players. Former World Champions Jahangir Khan, Qamar Zaman, along with high ranking PAF officers and a large number of squash lovers witnessed the match.

Marwan El Shorbagy dominated his opponent from the onset and won the first game easily with the game score 11/3.Abouelghar came back in the second game and won the second game with the game score11/7.

In the third game both players displayed superb game of squash: however Marwan won the game with the game score 11/8 and consolidated his grip on the match. The fourth game also won by the top seed with the game score 11/6 earning him the championship trophy.

Pakistan Open Squash Championship carrying a prize purse of $50,000 is a prestigious tournament, which has returned to the squash circuit after a lapse of ten years.

The qualifying round started form 17th December while main round commenced from 19th December, 2017. 24 international Squash players from various countries along with Pakistani squash players participated in the event.