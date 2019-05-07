Islamabad

Disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marvi Memon on Tuesday advised party leaders and workers to initiate ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in order to express their love and affection to the party supremo. Taking a jibe at PML-N in her tweet, she said PML-N is nothing and carrying out politics of mummy daddy tweets. Addressing the party workers in her tweet, miss Memon said those who are claiming to sacrifice their lives for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, why hesitating from initiating ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’? Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will surrender himself to the Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities later in the day, today.—INP