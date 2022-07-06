Martyrs’ week to commence from tomorrow

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Martyrs’ Week from tomorrow to memorize the services of their martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom of their motherland from oppressors on different occasions of the history.

Call for the observance of the Martyrs’ Week has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all segments of life.

A calendar issued by the APHC on the occasion stated on 8th July, martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates will be observed as Resistance Day while the 13th July shall be marked as Kashmir Martyrs’ Day in memory of the martyrs of 1931, buried at Martyrs’ Graveyard.—KMS