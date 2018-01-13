Martyrs’ sacrifices centre-staged Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has said that Kashmir is a disputed territory pending resolution with the United Nations for the last several decades.

Javaid Ahmed Mir addressing a public gathering in Bimina area of Srinagar said that the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir particularly youth had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

Condemning the recent killing and arrest spree in the territory, he said that the Kashmiris could not be frightened through such cheap tactics and they would take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion. He also paid glowing tributes to the recently martyred youth.—KMS