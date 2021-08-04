Martyrs pride of department: IGP

Staff Reporter

Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani on Wednesday declared that martyrs of the Punjab Police are pride of the department who sacrificed their lives for the bright and peaceful future of the nation.

“Living nations never forget their martyrs and martyrs of police are our precious asset whose stories of courage and bravery are a beacon for the entire force.”

Punjab IG Police Inam Ghani expressed the views while addressing police officers and media representatives at a function organized in honor of Punjab Police Martyrs at Yadgar-i-Shuhada on Mall Road here Wednesday.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kayani, CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi and other senior officers of Lahore Police were also present on the occasion.

IG Police Inam Ghani declared that welfare of the martyrs’ families is one of his top priorities, adding that August 4 is the day of renewal of pledge with the police martyrs.

“On this day, all the police officers and officials renew their pledge that we have to sacrifice our lives for the protection of lives, honour and property of the people and there will be no hesitation and we are ready every moment for this ultimate goal.”

He further said that the message for the force through Police Martyrs’ Day is that they should further improve public service delivery and consider protection and safety of the citizens as their mission.

He urged the police personnel to prioritize the service of minorities, the oppressed, elderly and the poor citizens as their topmost priority and spare no effort in the operations against criminal elements only this way mission of the martyrs can be carry forward.

Meanwhile, IG Police Inam Ghani said that according to the Lahore High Court orders, the Mall Road is a red zone wherein any protest or sit-in will be a security risk.

Therefore, immediate legal action should be taken against individuals involved in violation of the order without any delay.

He further said that blockade of traffic in front of Punjab Assembly at Faisal Chowk, Governor House and Secretariat at Lower Mall due to protests is a nuisance for thousands of citizens passing through the area and legal action should be taken against them irrespective of their social status and designation.

He further said that if the protesters are government employees then letters should be written to the concerned departments to take legal action against them. The IGP issued these instructions to the CCPO Lahore in a letter.