Martyrs paid tribute

Staff Reporter

SP Rana Sarfraz organized Quran khawani for the departed souls of police martyrs on Police Martyrs Day here.

According to details, Quran Khawani was held at National Highways Motorway Police M-5 Sector 1 in connection with the Police Martyrs’ Day in which officers and staff of Sector Office and Line Headquarters participated.

Addressing the function, Rana Sarfraz Ahmed said that he salute the police martyrs who sacrificed their “yesterday for our safe today”.

“August 4 is Police Martyrs’ Day, the day to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation.

DSP Line Headquarters Masroor Ali said that the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the country are unforgettable.