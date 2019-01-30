Martyrs of Shikarpur remembered

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

After completing four year a mammoth gathering to paid great tribute to mortars of Shikarpur suicide blast was observed at Lakhi gate Shikarpur, here on Wednesday.

The anniversary was convened by Shuhda Committee Shikarpur, it was formed when suicide blast took place in Central Imambargah Karbala Moula Shikarpur in which at least 65 innocent people embraced martyrdom and at least 80 persons sustained profound injuries in suicide bomb carried out by terrorist belonging to banned outfit and blew himself up during a Friday prayer on January 30th in 2015.

Allama Maqsood Ahmed Domki, Asadullah Dal, Fida Hussain Larik, and others prominent personalities’ spoke and paid grate homage to martyrs of blast.

