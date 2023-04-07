Martyrs of Gayari sector rememberd

The eleventh anniversary of the Gayari tragedy was observed Friday to pay homage to those who embraced martyrdom in the deadly avalanche near the Siachen Glacier region.

Siachen is in Kashmir. The no-man’s-land is 20,000 feet (6,000 metres) above sea level. Military experts say the inhospitable climate and avalanche-prone terrain have claimed more lives than gunfire.

On 7 April 2012, a massive ice avalanche struck a Pakistani military headquarters at Gayari, 30 km west of the Siachen Glacier terminus, near the Siachen glacier region. The area located in a deep valley at 3,775 metres (12,385 feet) above sea level, the Gayari base is one of the most important Pakistani bases in the area.

The Northern Infantry Battalion in Gayari Sector was being led by Lt Colonel, Tanveer. As a result, 129 Army personnel were martyred after being trapped under avalanche.

After the incident, Pakistan Army initiated a search operation which went on for nearly two months. On 29th May 2012, all the victims were declared martyrs.

Gayari base is one of the most important Pakistani bases in the area. It is a vital supply hub for troops and material passing through to more remote bases, and is not far from a military hospital.—NNI