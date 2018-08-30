Martyrs mission uppermost: Masood

Rawalakot

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that freedom loving people of Occupied Kashmir are struggling to complete the mission of the martyrs of 1947 freedom war .

He expressed these views while addressing a mammoth public meeting held in connection with Youm-e- Shuhadah-e- Dothan here on Wednesday.

“It is our moral, religious and political obligation to take voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people to the world by highlighting their just and legitimate struggle,” Sardar Masood said.

If people of East Timore, Algeria and other can be given right to decide their future through referendum, why same principle cannot be applied in case of Kashmir,the President said.

The best way to pay homage to our heroes and martyrs is to redouble our efforts for completion of their mission by contributing to the freedom movement of Kashmir, he emphasised.

The President said that the leadership of Joint Resistance Moment and politically awakened people of Occupied Kashmir would never allow India to materialize her nefarious designs. Saying that people of occupied Kashmir have been continuing their freedom movement for over 28 years despite all odds, the President said that valiant people of the held territory are still determined to take their struggle to its logical conclusion.

“We salute our brothers and sisters living on the other side of Line of Control (LoC) with firm assurance that people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan are on their back and they will never leave them alone in this hour of trial and tribulation,” President Khan said.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Dothan, Sardar Atta Muhammad Khan, Sardar Sakhi Muhammad Khan, Sardar Masaib Khan, Sardar Roshan Khan and Sardar Zafarullah Khan, the president said that supreme sacrifices rendered by five sons of the soil would never go in waste and the day is not far when entire state of Jammu and Kashmir would get liberation from tyrannical Indian rule and become part of Pakistan.—PR

