Martyred Wing Commander laid to rest

Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in a fighter jet crash in Islamabad during rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade, was laid to rest at Shuhada Graveyard, RA Bazaar Cantt on Thursday.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, a number of civilians and army officers from all walks of life attended the ceremony. Nauman Akram Shaheed is survived by a widow, a son and a daughter.

Wing Commander Noman Akram had embraced martyrdom when his aircraft crashed during the rehearsal of 23rd March parade near Shakarparian in Islamabad.