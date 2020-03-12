Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in a fighter jet crash in Islamabad during rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade, was laid to rest at Shuhada Graveyard, RA Bazaar Cantt on Thursday.
Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, a number of civilians and army officers from all walks of life attended the ceremony. Nauman Akram Shaheed is survived by a widow, a son and a daughter.
Wing Commander Noman Akram had embraced martyrdom when his aircraft crashed during the rehearsal of 23rd March parade near Shakarparian in Islamabad.
Martyred Wing Commander laid to rest
Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in a fighter jet crash in Islamabad during rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade, was laid to rest at Shuhada Graveyard, RA Bazaar Cantt on Thursday.