Martyred soldiers of Lakki Marwat incident laid to rest with full military honour

PESHAWAR – The funeral prayers of the three martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army were offered and the fallen heroes were laid to rest with full military honour.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said funeral prayers of Naib Subedar Taj Mir, resident of district Nowshera, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, resident of district Abbottabad and sepoy Abid Hussain, resident of district DI Khan were offered at their respective home towns with full military honours.

Nation’s heroes embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly with militants in district Lakki Marwat on the night of April 27 and 28.

The military’s media wing said a large number of serving, and retired military and civil officials, relatives, and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers. These sacrifices only strengthen our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, ISPR said.

Earlier this week, a strong explosion rocked Lakki Marwat Post Graduate College while Pakistani forces retaliated swiftly. The multiple terror attacks were successfully thwarted in Lakki Marwat last night in which four terrorists were sent to hell in retaliatory action.

A terrorist also blew himself up in the region while three more terrorists were killed in two separate operations in the country’s mountainous region neighboring Afghanistan.