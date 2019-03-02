Martyred soldier laid to rest in Chakri

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army soldier Ghulam Raza, who had embraced martyrdom in Indian fire along the Line of Control, was laid to rest in his native town Bakra Syedan near Chakri rest with full military honours on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, local politicians, lawyers, social workers and people belonging to all walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Indian Army was continuously violating the Line of Control (LoC), which were countered by the Pakistan armed forces bravely.

The minister paid tribute to the martyrs who had lost their lives for the defence of the motherland.

He said the entire nation stood with the armed forces. India had committed war crime by committing aggression against Pakistan, for which international community must a take notice, he added.—APP

