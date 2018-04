Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Sajid Hussain, an army man who was martyred by the terrorists in Bajaur Agency, was laid to rest in his native village Nautheh with full military honour.

The funeral was attended by large number of villagers and army officers who expressed their sympathies with Zakir Hussain father of the martyred Sajid Hussain and prayed to Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.