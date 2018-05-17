Martyred Col Sohail’s funeral prayers offered in Vehari

VEHARI : The funeral prayers of martyred Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence were offered in his native village in Vehari on Thursday.

Dozens of security officers, relatives and locals participated in the last rituals of the brave officer and prayed for his forgiveness. The sources told that the body of the officer will be taken to Rawalpindi for burial.

Colonel Sohail Abid embraced martyrdom during an operation in Balochistan, in which high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and two other terrorists were killed.

The operation was conducted in Killi Almas area of Balochistan early Thursday morning.

“Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Killi Almas, Balochistan on pointation from apprehended high-value target about the presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts,” Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

“During intense exchange of fire Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced Shahdat while 4 soldiers got injured including 2 critical,” the ISPR added.

Two of the injured soldiers are in critical condition, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Colonel Sohail Abid.

PM stated that Pakistan’s valiant forces will not rest till the last traces of terrorist elements are wiped out from Pakistani soil.

“Our soldiers have paid the price of freedom with blood and there is no higher sacrifice than it. We as a nation are united than ever against the coward enemy,” he said.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan paid rich tributes to the martyred officer.

On September 23 last year, a 22-year-old officer of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during firing by terrorists from across the border in Rajgal, Khyber Agency, a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Terrorists had fired from across the border on the newly established Pakistani border post in Rajgal, martyring Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who was commanding the post when he got hit, the ISPR said.