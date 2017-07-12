Martyrdom week in Kashmir

Iqbal Khan

EN-masse participation by Kashmiri people in the series of events marking first martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani was reflective of Kashmiri peoples’ aspirations. And a mirror reflection of results of long pending United Nations (UN) supervised plebiscite—as and when UN picks up adequate strength to hold the event. On the onset, Indian security forces threw tear gas and clashed with stone-throwing protesters in India Occupied Kashmir (IoK). Thousands of Indian troops have fanned out across IoK, in an effort to quell week long demonstrations’ programme announced by APHC. A widespread curfew has been imposed and social media services severed. The martyrdom week commemoration will end on July 13 when the Kashmiris will pay homage to the 22 martyrs of 1931 who were shot dead by Dogra Army at Srinagar Central Jail.

Voices expressing concerns and condemning Indian atrocities have echoed in various countries’ parliaments including Australia, EU, North America, Nordic and the UK. There is no recorded instance of any modern democracy pertaining to systematic and willful shooting at people to blind them. A recent Indian newspaper article has aptly reminded the Indian government that “the land of Kashmiris is with us, the people of Kashmir are not.” UNSG Mr. Antonio Guterres has expressed his concern over tension between India and Pakistan, called for a dialogue and offered to play role to help resolve Kashmir issue— the main bone of contention. India’s refusal to accept the role of the UN or good offices of the other leaders for reducing tension between India and Pakistan by resolving the Kashmir dispute reflects Indian desperation to hide its crimes against humanity in IoK.

Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is increasingly becoming untenable for India. Struggle by oppressed Kashmiris is progressively attracting international sympathy and empathy from within India. Reportedly, Indian Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has said that Indian army is committing excesses in Kashmir, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bengal. Times of India has reported on July 05 that within seven days Iran has talked twice of ‘oppressed’ Kashmir. Supreme leader mentioned Kashmir during his Eid sermon. “Everyone should openly support people of Yemen, Bahrain and Kashmir,” said Khamenei. Again on July 03, Khamenei urged support for Kashmir’s “oppressed Muslims”. Khamenei urged Iran’s judiciary to “express its firm support or opposition” on several Muslim-related issues including “oppressed personalities like Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky or Muslims of Myanmar and Kashmir”. In 2010, when Khamenei spoke of Kashmir, India had summoned the then acting Iranian ambassador to register its protest, so far, there has been no statement from New Delhi on Khamenei’s latest comments. India is realizing that it’s no longer possible to put off atrocities in IoK through demarches. Pakistan has welcomed Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement. Indeed entire Muslim Ummah is concerned over grave human rights situation in IoK.

There are credible reports that India is employing chemical agents and precursors in IoK to crush the just struggle of Kashmiri people. Discovery of charred bodies in Pulwama, which were burnt beyond visual recognition, point towards use of chemical munitions. If confirmed, it would constitute a serious violation of international norms and India’s international obligations under Chemical Weapons Convention. Pakistan has called upon the international community to initiate investigations into these reports. India is also not allowing institutions like human rights organizations to visit the area and gather information about state of Human Rights in the conflict zone. Indian authorities certainly have something to hide from international community, as independent and full coverage of what is happening in the Valley would tarnish India’s face.

Earlier findings of leading HR entities have not been kinds towards India, these finding have been pointing towards existence of mass graves, use of rape as state policy, over militarization of IoK, sweeping draconian powers to security entities with impunity etc. There is continuous inflow of media reports about extensive use of pellet guns by India resulting into loss of eye-sight of thousands of Kashmiris besides using Kashmiri youth as human shield by Indian troops. Pakistan has consistently urged the international community to put aside political and economic expediencies and condemn the inhumane treatment of Kashmiris in IoK by India. Pakistan believes that India must be confronted to immediately stop the bloodshed in IoK and that the US must pay the lead role in this regard. Despite condemnation by international Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, India continues to make a travesty of the Human Rights Charter in IoK.

Synopsis of the human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces since 8 July 2016, alone is an eye-opener for the International Community: over 150 martyred, mostly youth, including many in extra-judicial killings and fake encounters; around 8,000 are affected by pellet guns that has blinded more than 250 youth either fully or partially with another 930 at the verge of losing their eye-sight; 697 women reported molestation by Indian forces, around 18,000 injured and over 17,000 arrested arbitrarily with their fate and welfare unknown. Any Indian soldier can shoot to kill at will and he will not be accountable to anybody or any agency for any prosecution. In occupied Kashmir, Pellet Victims Association has described the year 2016 as a year of bullet, pellet and shelling in which thousand were injured and more than 10 thousand were hit by pellets and hundreds lost their eyesight in one or both eyes.

Kashmiri youth, has persistently been raising its voice with courage that has outsmarted Indian propaganda of down-playing the Kashmir issue, as if there is nothing wrong. If there is nothing wrong then why there are over 700,000 fully armed Indian occupation forces stationed? Why the entire media has been blocked? Moreover, the current phase of the movement has effectively rebutted Indian propaganda of cross-border terrorism. The whole world is acknowledging that it is an indigenous movement, spearheaded by unarmed Kashmiri youth.

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email:Iqbal.khan9999@yahoo.com

Related