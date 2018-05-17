Martyrdom week commences

Islamabad

Martyrdom Week commenced in Indian occupied Kashmir to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and martyrs of Hawal.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of people attended the functions of the recitation of Holy Quran that were held at headquarters and other offices of the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Awami Action Committee (AAC) in Srinagar and other towns. Special prayers were offered for Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

The main function was organized at the AAC headquarters in Srinagar to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and other martyrs. It was attended by Hurriyet leaders, activists, Imams of various mosques, Ulema and various dignitaries.

A function of Quran Khawani held at the headquarters of the Awami Action Committee was participated by Imams, Ulema and notable citizens.—APP