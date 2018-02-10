Martyrdom is soul of Freedom Movement: Muhammad Farooq Rehmani

ISLAMABAD : Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, has paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Muhammad Maqbool Butt Shaheed and Muhammad Afzal Guru shaheed, hanged illegally and callously in Tihar Jail Delhi and interred there in 1984 and 2013 respectively by the Indian government to crush the liberation struggle of the people of Kashmir.

Afzal Guru was arrested and involved in an attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001 and kept in illegal solitary confinement for 12 long years inflicting heavy mental and physical torture on him. When there was no evidence and solid proof against him, Indian judiciary announced its biased judgment to “satisfy the collective conscience of the Indian nation”

They ridiculed the law by hanging Afzal Guru after sun rise and never called Guru’s family for the last hour meeting. Muhammad Maqbool But was hanged in Tihar jail on Feb 11, 1984, revengefully after an Indian diplomat was found murdered in a London suburb.

He was a great patriot of the Kashmiri freedom movement and was languishing under detention in Tihar jail since 1976. He called upon the UN to support the demand of the Kashmiris for the mortal remains of both martyred leaders.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani eulogized sacrifices of the patriots of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the Kashmiris have been rendering unmatched sacrifices for freedom for the last 70 years and the Indian state, its troops and fanatic Hindu gangs have martyred over 4 hundred thousand Muslims in all regions of the State during their 70 years of campaign of ethnic cleansing.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, denounced large scale arrests, long detentions, imprisonments and life sentences of political/ religious leaders, human rights activists and youths by Indian authorities across Jammu and Kashmir saying that the traumatized region had been changed into a grave yard and a prison house in which people had to suffer in jails or killed by police at will.

Muhammad Farooq appealed to the United Nations and Parliaments of different states especially to the British Parliament to take up the issue of the Kashmir for sustained debate and discussion to impress upon its government to correct the wrong done by the last viceroy Lord Mount Batten by depriving the Kashmiris of their right to freedom. He urged on the UN to bring India and Pakistan on a negotiating table to grant the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Orignally published by NNI