Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali observed

Like other parts of the Muslim world the martyrdom of Imam Hazrat Ali was also observed in Attock here on Wednesday 21 Ramzanul Mubarak amid tight security cover. The religious scholars in their sermons while commemorating the excellent qualities of Imam Hazrat Ali (AS) here at Imam Bargah Punjtani Attock city said that Imam Ali was born in Kabah who laid his life before the Allah Almighty in Masjid-e-Kufa.

The mourners also taken out their procession after participating their religious ceremony of Azahdari was held under the auspices of Anjuman -e- Bazm-e-Imam Mahdi (AS) to pay glowing tributes to the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS). Earlier, Majlis Taboot(coffin) of Hazrat Ali (AS) was also brought to mourn the tragic incident with religious fervour. On this occasion, Khateeb Ahle Mohammad Allama Naseer Haider, Zakaar Zeeshan Abas Baloch and Allama Zafar Hussain Zafri in their speeches have also thrown light on the excellent qualities of Hazrat Ali (AS).