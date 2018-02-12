Martyrdom anniversary of Butt, Guru observed in Brussels

Brussels

Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) held programmes in connection with martyrdom anniversary of two great Kashmiri martyrs Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru in Brussels. Speakers of on the occasion paid rich tributes to both the sons of soil of Kashmir. They asked the international community to pressurize India to hand over mortal remains of both the martyrs to their relatives for a proper burial in Kashmir. Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, former EU Ambassador Anthony Crasner, Member of Brussels Parliament Dr Zahoor Manzoor, President World Kashmir Diaspora Alliance Europe Ch Khalid M Joshi and others also addressed the gathering.

A representative an NGO, Mari Pole and many others were also present on the occasion. Ali Raza Syed on the occasion said, India acted inhumanely by holding bodies of the martyrs at jail. “No human being and no one of the civilised societies in the world accepts such ruthless behaviour as India is doing with the Kashmiris,” he said.

He denounced Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir including extra-judicial killings and the house arrest and detention of a number of leaders in the held valley.—KMS