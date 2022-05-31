Unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan is through to her first French Open semifinal with another impressive win over Leylah Fernandez.

The Italian scored a 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 win over the Canadian teenager.

Trevisan dominated most of the match against a below-par Fernandez who struggled to repeat the magic that took her to last year’s U.S. Open final.

Trevisan, surprisingly making only her third main draw appearance in Paris, began the match in a confident fashion and broke serve in the opening game.

The world number 59 had the chance to seal the match in straight sets but failed to serve out at 5-4 as Fernandez dug deep to stay in the contest.

Fernandez comfortably claimed the tiebreak to become the first player to take a set off Trevisan at Roland Garros this year but it turned out to be a little blip in the win for the Italian.

Trevisan raced into a 3-0 lead in the deciding set and won a fiercely-contested fourth game to earn a double break.

Seventeenth seed Fernandez, nursing a foot injury from the first set, clawed things back to 3-5.

But Martina Trevisan did not repeat the same mistakes, sealing the win with an angled crosscourt forehand.

She will now face Coco Gauff in the semi-final who easily beat her countrymate Sloane Stephens to reach the last four.