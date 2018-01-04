Martin Dow receives award at 2nd FENTA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Martin Dow Group was among one of the main participants at the 2nd FENTA event held over the weekend at the Expo Center.

The 2nd FENTA, a family expo and national talent award event, was organized by the Pakistan Business Forum. The event was a two day festival arranged for the public focusing on children and families with the proceeds from the fair going towards the welfare of the students of the Baithak School Network.

Rustom Boga, Group Associate Director, Corporate Communications received the ‘High Achiever Award on remarkable contributions for upcoming prosperous Pakistan’on behalf of Mr. Jawed Akhai, Chairman Martin Dow, at the event from the Chief Guest, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

On being a gold sponsor, Chairman, Martin Dow, Jawed Akhai said: “We at Martin Dow Group are proud to have been associated with the 2nd Fenta (Family Expo and National Talent Award). The earnings from the festival will be used for the betterment of the underprivileged students of Karachi, a responsibility that we have been involved in by contributing towards the education sector for the improvement of literacy across Pakistan. The Martin Dow Group is an advocate of community welfare programs and has been playing a socially responsible role for the improvement of the society.”