Martin Dow presents IBA career fair 2018

Karachi

Martin Dow was proud to partner with one of Pakistan’s leading business schools, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), to present this year’s IBA Career Fair as their title sponsor.The event which is hosted by the IBA Alumni & Placement Society in collaboration with the IBA Career Development Centre saw more than 80 leading nationaland multinational organizations participating to make it the largest career fair in the Institute’s history. Chairman, Martin Dow, Mr. Jawed Akhaisaid: “We are honored to have had the opportunity to be the title sponsor for IBA’s Career Fair. This fair not only provides students with the ideal environment to interact with various national and international companies but it also helps them in better figuring out their career paths.” Representatives of various companies along with the IBA’s senior management attended the event including Acting Dean Dr. Sayeed Ghani, Associate Dean Dr. Huma Baqai, Patron of Alumni and Placement Society Mr. Jami Moiz and Head Alumni Affairs, External Relations and Resource Mobilization Ms. Malahat Awan.—PR