Martin Dow hosts Pak Pavilion in Davos

Islamabad

Martin Dow Group hosted the Pakistan Pavilion with the Pathfinder Group, in Davos, Switzerland late last week. Martin Dow and Pathfinder Group have been the organizers of the Pakistan breakfast at this forum since many years.

This year, along with SACC, Pathfinder Group and Martin Dow Group took the initiative of establishing a representative Pakistan Pavilion. In this walk-in-Pavilion, Pakistani entrepreneurs/officials in IT media, Financial Services (including microfinance and financial inclusion) and philanthropy were available to interact with international investors, experts and officials.

The Forum which concluded on Friday saw the participation of our Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a session at the 48 Annual Meeting.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) was centered on the theme of “Creating a shared future in a fractured world” and aimed to tie together some of the organization’s previous themes and ongoing topics of discussion, including the Fourth Industrial Revolution, climate change and tackling the productivity crisis in labor markets.

Jawed Akhai, Chairman Martin Dow Group speaking at the breakfast session