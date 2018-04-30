Martin Dow empowering leaders of tomorrow

Islamabad

Martin Dow Group was the title sponsor for Habib University’s Convocation concert held yesterday. The event was organized to mark the farewell of the first ever batch of students. Habib University invited the deaf and mute community to enjoy a stellar performance by the Pakistani power house duo Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of Strings.

To make the concert entertaining for the deaf and mute children, interpreters were also invited to interpret the songs and communicate with the children. This was a fulfilling experience for everyone present there. Martin Dow, a long time supporter of the Pakistan Association of the Deaf (PAD) also invited the PAD members to attend the outstanding event at Habib University.

Rustom Boga, Director, Group Corporate Communication Martin Dow Limited who also spoke at the event said “Martin Dow has had a long standing relationship with educational institutions and has always supported the youth. We are firm believers of providing various opportunities to students to help them grow and excel. It’s been an honor to be a part of Habib University’s convocation and their initiative of bringing the speech and hearing impaired alongside their students.”

Martin Dow set up a stall with different engagement activities for the students and used it to interact with the students present. Martin Dow has always lent a supporting hand to various universities for their exciting and impactful activities.