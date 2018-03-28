Martial law regimes’ made rules be abolished: Nawaz

Says believes in power of nation’s ‘thumbs’ not umpire’s finger; Maryam, brothers submitted forged documents to Panama JIT, Wajid tells court.

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday demanded to abolish rules and laws made during martial law regimes. I have commitments with the Constitution and law of this country, he said.

Talking to media outside accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that he believes in the power of nation’s ‘thumbs’ than umpire’s finger adding that he was not a man who takes or waits for signals from anyone. He said he has paid a price for democracy and is paying it now too.

Nawaz underlined the need for annulling laws of dictatorial regimes in one go as he asserted there was space for a better accountability laws.

He said that recent experiences made him believe to do away with all laws enacted during dictatorial regimes. “We can have better laws that the present NAB law and there was an urgent need to repeal such laws that are used to victimize people.”

He said this is an apathy that people are discussing to put his name on Exit Control List. The question arises as to who was doing all this. He said NAB was badly used against people before 2002 polls as he feared recurrence of same events. “After experiencing all this I direly feel to repeal all such laws.

Nawaz Sharif said everybody knows that he did not believe in umpire’s finger but in thumb impressions of voters on the ballot paper. “Votes are gained with thumb impression on ballot papers and not through umpire’s finger.”

He reiterated commitment to the country and the constitution and mentioned to the game being played for the last 70 years stating that people are no more afraid of this game.

He stated that former president Pervez Musharraf constituted National Accountability Bureau to obtain certain results before the elections of 2002. It is feared that the bureau is being used again in the same way against us, he said.

Moreover, Nawaz claimed that Musharraf established the National Accountability Bureau with a specific aim, adding that he fears just as in 2002 elections, NAB is now being used against him.

He said that he is also analyzing the talks being made regarding doctrine.

Speaking at the Punjab House where he held a meeting with party leaders and allies, including Pakhtuhkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Nawaz Sharif said that state institutions should operate within their limits. In his remarks, Nawaz said he may not have been an ideological person before but now he is 100 per cent ideological.

“Had we respected the sanctity of vote for 70 years, Pakistan would have been in the top 10 countries of the world,” said Nawaz. Nawaz said he is looking at things like the recent interview of chief justice of Pakistan to a news anchor and a newspaper article detailing the army chief’s ‘doctrine’.

Interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing a corruption case against him and his family, Nawaz said former president and army chief Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf lies about his return.

“He would show his fists and say ‘Nawaz and Benazir would never come back to Pakistan’,” he said about the former army chief who recently postponed his return to the country to face trial on security grounds.

“I’m here with my daughter facing the courts,” he said, adding that people should understand the difference between people like Musharraf and politicians. He hid in a hospital on the pretext of illness, he claimed further. “The public’s thumbs and not the umpire’s finger will deliver votes,” the three-time premier said, referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s umpire reference during the anti-government protest in 2014.

Nawaz said the reason for the attacks against him is his standing with the Constitution. He also regretted becoming part of the Memogate case against the PPP government and Husain Haqqani.

“With two months left in the present assembly’s tenure, we don’t want a day or hour’s delay in the general elections,” he added, and also asserted that the chief justice should not have talked about a delay in elections.

Nawaz Sharif, for the first time commented on the much-debated ‘interview’ of the chief justice and the ‘doctrine’ of Gen Qamar Bajwa in his post-hearing talk with the journalist outside the accountability court. When asked to comment on the two most talked-about issues in the political circles and media, Nawaz said that he is watching people’s reviews about these, but the decision rests with “them” now and not him, without identifying “them”.

In a detailed briefing with the journalists a few weeks ago, the army chief had shared his views on a range of subjects including 18th Amendment, civil-military ties and democracy. This has been termed as Bajwa doctrine by the media and has become a matter of discussion in TV talk shows.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar too in an interview earlier this month with a TV anchor opined on subjects of civic governance, judiciary’s role and the future of democracy in the country. The former premier also said that he is courageously facing all allegations put against him, without failing to appear in court alongside daughter Maryam Nawaz.When questioned if he was asked by former army chief General Raheel Sharif to let Musharraf leave the country, he replied that now is not the time to talk over such matters.The former prime minister said he had consulted with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on appointment of caretaker government as he stressed that upcoming election should not be delayed even for a single day. “Politicians should sit together for a consensus caretaker prime minister and ensure that nobody should hamper the election process.

He said his proposal to sit with state institutions was for the sake of law, constitution and democracy. “We have rendered valuable sacrifices for democracy. We had been upholding law and constitution and shall remain committed in future as well.”