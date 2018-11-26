Martial law imposed in Ukraine

Kiev

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on Monday to introduce martial law for 60 days, a statement on his website said, though it needs parliamentary approval to come into force.

The decision came a day after Russia fired at and captured three Ukrainian vessels, triggering a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Parliament was expected to debate the decree later on Monday though a televised session of a parliamentary committee unanimously supported it. Ukrainian legislation on martial law allows for a slew of curbs, including restrictions on movement.— Reuters

Share on: WhatsApp