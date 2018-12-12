MARSEW 18- averting maritime blindness

Sana Saghir

MORE than 70pc of the earth’s surface is covered by oceans, about 80pc of the world’s population lives within 100 miles and over 150 of the 193 member states are coastal countries. This fact makes the importance of the oceans a universal reality, both in terms of geo-economics and geopolitics. It has a particular significance for Pakistan given that the country is strategically placed in the Indian Ocean and is at the confluence of three regions: Asia, Africa and Middle East.

Unlike military power, which fundamentally relates to combat potential, maritime power has two distinct dimensions ie economic & security. The maritime economic dimension may involve but is not limited to a country’s port, harbors, shipping, ship-building, ship recycling industry, fishing capacity, seafaring community, marine living & non-living resources, offshore infrastructure, marine research & development (R&D), coastal economy etc. The security dimension refers to the fighting & policing/constabulary capacity at sea.

This is manifest in the form of a navy, coast guards, maritime security agency and other law enforcement agencies like customs. The term maritime power & sea power is used interchangeably and is usually the sum total of economic and military potential of a country. It will accordingly vary from country to country.

Since 1970s, coastal states have extended their jurisdiction out to sea, in many cases as far as 350 nautical miles. This extended area at sea has been referred as the Exclusive Economic Zone or the continental shelf (as per the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, 1982) and is central to the bulk of human maritime activity—shipping, fishing, mineral extraction, hydrocarbon exploration etc. is conducted within the maritime zones. All maritime related activities including infrastructure development can be conducted on the sea and along the coast within the legally demarcated classification of the maritime zones: baseline (starting point), internal waters, territorial waters (up to 12 nautical miles from baseline), contiguous zone (up to 24 nautical miles), Exclusive Economic Zone (up to 200 nautical miles from baseline).

Pakistan’s maritime zones are brimming with immense potential, but this untapped potential has been relegated in importance owing to lack of maritime awareness amongst the policy makers, decision makers and general populace. The optimal utilization of maritime sector is possible only through effective policy formulation and execution.

In a similar vein, Pakistan Navy has endeavored, and has chalked out the Maritime Policy of Pakistan that entails measures to develop maritime sectors, which include Ports and Harbors, Marine Resources, Ship Building, Ship Recycling, Maritime Security and other associated maritime domains. The Maritime Policy is intrinsically linked with Defense Policy, as Naval Forces are an important component of Military and Maritime Strategy.

The groundbreaking maritime policy of Pakistan was promulgated on 30 November 2002 and delves into various maritime issues and sectors of Pakistan. The purpose of National Maritime Policy (NMP) is to provide a framework for a sustained growth of the maritime sector in an integrated, secure, and conducive environment and to enhance coordination between national stakeholders. NMP has now been revised in the backdrop of developing maritime regional environment and other factors.

It has been duly approved by Naval Headquarters (NHQ) and is awaiting Cabinet approval. The revised NMP is guided by essential principles such as: sustainable development, integrated management, knowledge based decision making, ecosystem based management, establishment of maritime centers of excellence, enhanced public-private participation, creation of independent regulatory mechanism and ensuring synergy between all stakeholders.

In bolstering the potential of maritime sector and creating awareness amongst the higher echelons of policy makers, Pakistan Navy has undertaken remarkable initiatives aimed at disseminating knowledge of oceanic affairs. Another meritorious effort of Pakistan Navy to ward off sea-blindness was the 9 days Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) which was held in September 2017 at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

The second of this series of workshops is planned 12-20 Dec this year. The main aim of this trailblazing workshop is to instill maritime awareness through information sharing and developing a common understanding and narrative on maritime policy framework amongst the policy makers, academicians and senior civil bureaucrats.

MARSEW is demarcated in two phases: study phase and sea phase. The main highlight of the former phase is scholarly gathering of maritime experts who allude to the immense potential of Pakistan’s coastal regions, developments unraveling in the Indian Ocean and their likely impact on Pakistan’s maritime environment as well as the basic contours of National Maritime Policy (NMP) and Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan (MDP). While the latter phase of MARSEW entail a visit to coastal areas of Pakistan where the participants will apprise about the role, function and command structure of Pakistan Navy. Furthermore, participants would be enlightened about the current developments at Gwadar and adjacent areas. This workshop is a clear demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s commitment and efforts directed towards promoting maritime awareness.

The main highlight of this year’s Maritime Workshop is the unveiling of first ever Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan that is aimed at synergizing efforts and optimizing resources of various stakeholders in the development of country’s maritime sector. It is expected that the efforts of Pakistan Navy will be potent in disseminating knowledge of maritime challenges and in averting sea blindness amongst the mass population.

