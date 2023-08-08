Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday decided to withdraw the bill “Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Bill, 2023,” to further refine the legislation by incorporating appropriate amendments and allow the new government to take it up in the future.

After careful consideration and receiving 28 amendments from different stakeholders, the minister Ms. Aurangzeb made the withdrawal decision during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, held at parliament house while Senator Fawzia Arshad was on the chair.

Senator Fawzia Arshad, Convenor of the Committee, presided over a meeting to discuss the “Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Bill, 2023.” The bill was introduced by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, and attracted extensive deliberations from the attendees.

Distinguished senior journalists from key electronic media organizations in Pakistan and representatives from various media associations gathered to discuss the “Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023.” During the meeting, the Sponsor of the Bill acknowledged the importance of the legislation and emphasized her positive intentions behind proposing it.

Representatives from different media organizations actively participated in the meeting, submitting their own amendments and sharing their perspectives on the bill.