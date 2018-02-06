Marriyum welcomes Chinese coop in film production

Beijing

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has welcomed the proposal by the Chinese Vice Minister of State Administration of Press Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) Mr. Tong Gang for working on an agreement between the two countries for cooperation in the area of film production and fim infrastructure which the latter made when the former called on him here today. She expressed the hope that the agreement would be prepared and formalized expeditiously.

The MOS dilating on collaboration between Radio and Television of both the countries, informed her host that the present government was formulating a film policy which would include various incentives for the revival of the film industry in Pakistan adding that it would soon be announced.. She said that Pakistan was now producing good quality films for cinema viewers, however, it wanted to follow Chinese model to further develop the film industry on modern lines.

Marriyum Aurangzeb observed that presently China was collaborating with 19 countries in film production and Pakistan wanted to become its 20th partner in this field. She informed the Chinese minister that Pakistan had set up a Chinese cultural centre in Pakistan National Council of the Arts. She said that Pakistan was committed to participate in the film festival on the eve of summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The MOS said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was all about the people and stressed the need for enhancing cultural collaboration between the two countries to familiarize them about the benefits of mega-economic initiative.