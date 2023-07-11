Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday warned that those involved in malicious campaigns against the state institutions will not be spared and taken to task as per the law.

Addressing a news conference, she said there will be zero tolerance towards these wicked and mischievous elements. The Information Minister said the investigation is continuing into May 9 violent incidents, which were executed, planned, and orchestrated by the PTI Chairman.

She said this is the only person who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and is involved in the attacks on military installations and other buildings including Radio Pakistan. She said the PML-N leadership always appeared before the courts and faced the trumped-up cases registered during the PTI tenure.

She, however, said the PTI Chairman is making hue and cry to deflect accountability. She said the PTI Chairman should appear in

courts and respond to corruption cases including Toshakhana, foreign funding, and Al-Qadir Trust.

The Information Minister said the PTI Chairman is a black spot in our politics who incites people for violence and preaches terrorism.

Responding to a question, the Information Minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the last year has made efforts to stabilize the economy and provide relief to the common man.

She said the economic revival plan rolled out by the government will benefit the people.