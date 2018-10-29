Marriyum terms Rangers deployment “Undemocratic”

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday termed deployment of police and rangers outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore’s office an undemocratic norm.

She was talking to media in Lahore.

The former information minister stated that security personnel were deployed to bar PML-N’s stalwarts from reaching NAB’s office.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attacked PTV and staged sit-in, but we had not taken such steps. The anxiety of the govt is increasing with every passing moment”, Aurangzeb was quoted as saying.

She inquired whether govt was trying to conceal something [from masses]. “Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested in baseless cases”, claimed Aurangzeb.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was presented in court today as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought a 15-day extension in his physical remand, however Accountability court has extended Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand till November 7 and handed him over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe Ashiana Housing scandal.

Share on: WhatsApp