Marriyum slams Imran over Toshakhana scandal

The Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has slammed former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan over the Toshakhana scandal and the long march.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad Friday, Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that the PTI chief was not hit by any bullet and that Khan was telling a lie before the nation. She mocked that Imran Khan’s long march has converted into a work-from-home event.

The information minister said for the first time in history, a prime minister was ousted from office through a no-confidence motion in Pakistan. She criticised Imran Khan termed the no-trust move conspiracy and then took a U-turn. She added that the former premier is telling everyone ‘it is over now’ who used to say ‘absolutely not’.

She alleged Imran Khan always tried to divide the nation and that he will be answerable for his wrongdoings.

While commenting on the Toshakhana scandal, Aurangzeb asked the PTI chief to give the sale receipts of the wristwatches instead of approaching UK and UAE courts. She claimed that Farah Khan and Shahzad Ak bar became facilitators of Imran Khan to sell the Toshakhana wristwatches.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the accountability commission is closed for the last 10 years in a province which is being ruled by a person who is talking about justice. The amount acquired after the sale of wristwatches was brought to the country by money laundering,” she lamented.

“Imran Khan blackmailed the National Accountability Bureau Chairman through videos. He stole the Toshakhana watches first and then he conducted his cheap evaluation. After selling the wristwatches, they brought the cash to the country.”

The information minister questioned how Umar Farooq Memon got the wristwatches of the Toshakhana. She further alleged that the former premier Imran Khan closed projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, whereas, investments from Turkiye and UAE had also remained closed.