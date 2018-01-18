Marriyum, Saira term creative writers, poets an asset for society

Journalist’s poetry book ‘The Mahogany Junction’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

Mazhar Nisar, a local journalist and anchorperson won accolades of the audience including two women ministers, a number of critics, writers and poets here Wednesday at the launch of his maiden collection of poems ‘The Mahogany Junction’ here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar and Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb were the two prominent guest speakers on the occasion while poet and writer Haris Khalique, journalist Adnan Rehmat and former Cabinet Secretary Ejaz Rahim who is a poet in his own right also discusses merits of the book on this occasion. In her remarks as Chief Guest, Ms Tarar termed creative personalities such as writers, poets an asset for society. She emphasized the need for cultural revival.

She urged to revitalize the links to our glorious culturally rich past. Evidence shows that engagement with creative activities could enhance one’s moods, emotions and psychological state having positive impact on one’s mental and psychological health.

The more we understand the relation between creative expression and healing the more we will discover the healing power of art, she said. “Viewing literature through this lens gives is the answer to stress and anxiety prevailing in our society. It is because we have reduced the culture of literary gatherings, abandoned practices of book reading and platforms of expressive arts”, stressed Minister of Health.

Addressing on the occasion Mariyum Aurengzeb said here on Wednesday that only art can promote a positive image of Pakistan and emphasized on the need for promoting art and culture in Pakistan.

She said such literary activities should be encouraged as it bring people together and celebrate diversity.