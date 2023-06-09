Marriyum reacts to launch of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday reacted to the launch of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Taking to Twitter, she bashed the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying, “There is no spirit left in the PTI. With the departure of the leaders who built the party, PTI is left with only statue.”

Speaking about journalist Baqir Sajjad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “I have spoken to the Islamabad IG police regarding this incident. He has assured me that he will investigate the matter on priority and will speak to Baqir Sajjad soon”.

On Wednesday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI was on a mission to cause damage to the economic, defence, and national interests of the country.

Expressing her thoughts, she said, “History is witness that no one can fool the nation every time by resorting to false tactics and propaganda. The social media network was launched with foreign funding to malign the national security institutions”.