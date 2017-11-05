Marriyum questions increase in PTI rallies

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday questioned the reason behind rallies being held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf across numerous towns and cities of the country.

She also asked if Imran is again waiting for the “umpire to raise his finger” as he waited in 2014. Aurangzeb also criticised Imran regarding the ehtesab commission in KP, and said according to the PTI chief good performance is attacking the state television and the parliament, lying and being abusive.

She also claimed that Peshawar is the most polluted city in the country as Imran spent four years making speeches and lying to the people. The minister also alleged that deforestation in KP has increased by 74 percent, which is the highest rate of deforestation in Pakistan and added that the country has suffered its repercussions in the shape of climate change.