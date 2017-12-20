Marriyum promises provision of opportunities to artists for promoting creative talent

Works of 500 artists go on display

Zubair Qureshi

Minister of State for information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyam Aurangzeb on Tuesday inaugurated the 9th National Art Exhibition at the National Art Gallery of the Pakistan National council of the Arts.

The grand art show is dedicated to the nine legendary artists of Pakistan including Ahmed Khan, Bashir Ahmad, Colin David (Late), Hajra Mansur, Ijaz ul Hassan, Mansur Rahi, Iqbal Geofrey, Saeed Akhtar and Zulqarnain Haider.

As many as 556 paintings and 140 sculptures and installations by 384 artists from all over the country were put on display that attracted a huge number of art lovers. These works were selected from the regional exhibitions that PNCA organised during the last several months. The themes of the regional exhibitions were quite different his time namely From Mehergarh to Quetta, From Harappa to Lahore via Katas, From Akra to Peshawar via Takht Bai, From Mohenjo-Daro to Karachi via Makli, and From Takhtbai to Islamabad. All the exhibits though reflect the creativity and versatility but they also have reflection of regional cultural signatures. Every school of thought and style of painting is well represented in the exhibition. From impressionist style to surrealist landscapes, miniatures, calligraphic paintings, abstract art, drawings in charcoal, video Installations, 3D art in form of relief and sculptures In almost all the medium and style.

‘Situation 101’, a contemporary creative installation by Jamal Shah, remained centre of attraction with 101 sculptures in very oddly humble situation and with a 25 feet high cage. The installation is a bold reflection of entire nation being fooled by the influential. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyam Aurangzeb said the government was committed to restore peace in the country so all the citizens could expand their professional work. The government has taken all possible measures to provide opportunity to the artists to explore their creativity. Some interventions are in the process that would boost the performing and visual arts in the days to come.

PNCA Director General, Jamal Shah said the 9th National Exhibition coincides with 70th Independence Day celebrations and is being revived after a gap of 13 years as a regular annual event.