Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb has said the development projects launched by the PML-N government had brought positive changes in people’s lives. She observed this while addressing the inaugural ceremony at PTV Peshawar Center, a project aimed at ensuring regional languages around-the-clock transmission on Pakistan Television (PTV) National.

The initiative was meant to promote regional languages and provide quality entertainment to locals and overseas Pakistanis. After its inauguration, PTV National KP programs would be watched by over 95 percent of the population through their TV sets.

Information Minister said one party had put on fire the national installations and attacked national monuments on May 9 after its politics became irrelevant while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had constructed motorways, energy projects and made Pakistan’s defense impregnable. The minister said those who ransacked and burnt the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building, its Chaghi Model Mountains, studios, auditorium and dramas/music archives had been exposed before the masses.

The minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had launched free laptops scheme for students of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said the prime minister distributed laptops among talented students of different universities in Peshawar today. Maryam Aurangzeb said besides people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries would also be able to watch their favorite programs and musical shows through satellite on PTV.

Congratulating the ministry of Information team and PTV management, she said the project was launched in response to the long-standing demand of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It would not only promote the culture and heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa abroad but would also bring people of different languages closer.