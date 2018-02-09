Marriyum lauds Chinese support for exhibiting Pak films, dramas

Shanghai

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb in her meeting with Vice President Shanghai Film Group,Chunping Xu warmly welcomed the unprecedented Chinese assurance and support for exhibiting Pakistani films and dramas in China.

She said that Pakistan was also looking forward to explore possibilities of co-productions and joint ventures with the film industry of China.

She informed her host that Pakistan would announce the new film policy next month, adding, “We have benefitted from Chinese model while formulating the film policy.” The Minister of State said that various incentives have already been announced including the establishment of Film Academy and Artists Welfare Fund for the revival of film industry in Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan was among the well-known film making countries in ’60s and ’70s and it was considered the third largest film producing country across the globe, but during the last 15 years it has been facing some internal and external challenges.

Referring to the agreement for cultural exchanges signed between the two brotherly countries during her recent visit, she said that both the countries would share technical assistance and expertise, exchange films after dubbing in the languages of each other and also hold joint exhibitions. There would be exchange of students between the two countries, she added.

Marriyum also confirmed that Pakistan would participate in the Shanghai & Beijing Film festivals scheduled to be held next year.

Commenting on Pakistan-China relations, she said that their friendship was embedded in history and culture as well as on mutual trust and respect. She said that the one Belt and Road Initiative (OBRI), announced by President Xi Jinping had given a lot of hope to the people as it would bring prosperity and development not only for China but also the countries of the region and beyond.

The minister observed that the launching of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of BRI, was a defining moment for the entire region. She opined that it had become the corridor of people-to-people contact and a pathway for strengthening cultural affinities.

Vice President of Shanghai Film Group briefed the distinguished guest about his organization and said that Pakistan was a big market for the Chinese movies. Vice President said that SFG was interested in coproduction of films and showcase Chinese films in Pakistani cinema screens and bring Pakistani films to Chinese film circle. Marriyum said that both the countries could benefit from each other experiences in the arena of film industry.

In the meeting with Vice President of Shanghai Film Group the other measures discussed included: exchange of broadcasting and film content between the two countries; establishment of film archive and film museum; technical cooperation and exchange of expertise; co-production of films by Pakistan and China; cooperation in establishment of a film academy and film studio.—APP