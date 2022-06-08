Marriyum inaugurates PTV Film, Pakflex projects

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday inaugurated PTV Film Division aiming to promote youth engagement in filmmaking.

The minister also inaugurated the PakFlex project to make Pakistan Television drama and other content in archives available online for the benefit of viewers, especially those living abroad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, she said the government was taking all possible measures for revival of the film industry. She recalled that in 2017, work had been started on PTV Film Division and in 2018, with the approval of the Cabinet, Pakistan’s first film policy was launched.

The present government wanted to provide a platform where all stakeholders come together for resolution of the problems of the industry. She said that in the past film was a popular medium due to its strong content, but now technology had become advanced, cinematography also better but there was a lack of content on the screen.

She said that long-term reforms were necessary in the film sector and the first step should be to promote the content immediately. Appreciating the role of PTV, she said it had maintained its reputation till date due to its strong foundations, integrity and credibility.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that steps were being taken regarding resolution of the problem of children’s content in PTV. The minister said that it was necessary to convey the real facts through the news for the awareness of the people of Pakistan.

She said that efforts were being made to meet the demand for entertainment of the people as they were weary of round the clock news content on the screen.

The minister said that all the archives of PTV and film would be available on PakFlex and people sitting outside Pakistan would also benefit from it and the project was being launched on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th anniversary.