Marriyum: Imran should shun jealousy and learn to serve masses like Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday chided PTI chairman Imran Khan for his criticism on Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here, she advised Imran that he should shun jealousy and learn to serve masses like Shahbaz. The Minister said that Imran should be ashamed of criticising Shahbaz Sharif as it was he who accomplished the tasks which were responsibility of Imran Khan.

She also lambasted PTI Chief for taking refuge to hilltop due to fear of dengue and reminded him that it was again Shahbaz Sharif who came to the rescue of the people of Khyber Pakhtoonkhaw who were suffering from the dangerous disease.

Marriyum said that Shahbaz Sharif had set a great precedent to emulate as far as serving the masses was concerned. It again goes to his credit that he successfully developed and strengthened the key sectors of health, education, energy, transport and infrastructure in a revolutionary manner. Besides China and Transparency International, other international institutions were also acknowledging Shahbaz Sharif’s hard work, dedication and honesty, the Minister added. Citing the example of Bhikki power project which was completed in a record time with minimum cost, Minister of State said that entire world particularly China had applauded the “ Shahbaz speed”.

The minister stressed that whole nation was looking for Imran’s 350 power projects which he once claimed to have established. She said that CM Punjab took practical steps and accomplished power projects while Imran built them only in MOUs. Likewise, Shahbaz Sharif gave Metro bus project while Imran was still working on its feasibility in the KPK, the Minister added.

Marriyum said that the people of Pakistan would respond to Imran’s criticism of development projects in the Punjab in the coming elections of 2018 by rejecting him and his party. She said that Imran had nothing to advertise as achievements as he had only mastered the art of abusing , ridiculing , telling lies, hurling allegations, creating anarchy and waiting for umpire’s finger.

She said Imran had cursed the Parliament and now was talking to return to the same institution. She said that the people of Pakistan would never elect a person as their representative who had cursed the parliament and insulted them by disrespecting sanctity of the vote.