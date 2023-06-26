Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday took swipe at Shah Mehmood Qureshi, claiming that those who pushed the country on the verge of default were asking Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to resign.

Expressing her thoughts, she schooled her political opponents, saying, “They are preparing to target the nation’s economic interests after setting the country on fire and attacking the military installations on May 9”.

Meanwhile, speaking about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “Nawaz Sharif will continue to rule country under a visionary vision”. She expressed gratitude to the Pakistani community for according a warm welcome to the Pakistani delegation on their arrival in Paris for a summit on New Global Financing Pact. Earlier today, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the International Monetary Fund has no trust in Ishaq Dar so he should step down as finance minister forthwith. Talking to media persons in Multan, he said that the IMF had rejected the budget. The government has imposed Rs215 billion more taxes. The budget that will be voted on will be the new finance bill.—NNI