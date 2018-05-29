Marriyum felicitates Nasirul Mulk

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk on his nomination as caretaker Prime Minister.

In a statement, she said consensus of the government and opposition on name of Nasirul Mulk was a good omen and felicitated Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah.

She said every Pakistani deserves to be greeted on the start of a new chapter of strengthening of democracy and democratic process in Pakistan.”—APP