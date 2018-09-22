Marriyum denies reports about Nawaz’s political meetings

Staff Reporter

The spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has denied on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif called any party leaders meeting and said that he was not holding any kind of political meeting so far.

In a statement, she said that some sections of media reported that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has called party leaders meeting at Jati Umra, however, the news is totally wrong and concocted as the spokesperson of the party will apprise the media any development if would happen in this connection.

“Those spreading baseless news should respect the private life of the Sharif family, who was passing through the time of mourn and sorrow,” she said adding that all the family still not out of shock they received from Begum Kalsoom death.

“Nawaz Sharif yet not started any political activity and even did not hold any kind of consultation,” he clarified. Earlier, some sections of media reported that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would preside over his party’s meeting at his residence in Jati Umra today.

It said that following his release from the Adiala Jail, Nawaz Sharif would restart his political activities from today with a meeting with party leaders to devise the future strategy.

Earlier, the PML-N supremo offered Juma prayer at his residence in Jati Umra along with other PML-N workers.

Nawaz Sharif had also offered Fateha and placed floral wreath at the grave of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. On this occasion, a Milad-Mehfil was also held at Sharif Family s residence in Raiwand.

