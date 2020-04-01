Marriyum demands full functional PMDC

The spokesperson PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged on Wednesday that despite court orders Prime Minister Imran Khan is not making Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) fully functional and the court take contempt of court notice against him.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PMDC has been restored but PM intentionally was not taking interest to make it fully functional which is against the court orders.

“The coronavirus outbreak rapidly intensifying in the country but the institute which can regulate health is not functional but PM and other resources of the government are being used against the Shehbaz Sharif while people are dying with coronavirus,” she said.—INP